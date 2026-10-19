Selena Gomez opens up about the effects of vaping and how it 'changed her voice'

Selena Gomez has finally given a reason why her voice has changed over the years.

Fans have raised the question in the past, sparking a response from Gomez at the time. Speaking late last year, the 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker said: "There is no excuse, I don't really care. I think my point is that sometimes things happen and my throat kind of swells in the inside sometimes. That's all."

But now Gomez has shed more light on the matter and admitted that the change to her voice is likely from vaping nicotine.

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The 34-year-old revealed in a new Instagram Story: "I'm not going to be able to change my voice.

"I vaped nicotine a lot... nicotine is so hard to quit, and I think I just wanted to say if you're going through it or if you're even trying to vape, it's just not worth it. It's so stupid."

Gomez, who recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Benny Blanco, added: "It's changed my voice, so if you guys don't like listening to my voice, that's totally understandable.

"I don't mind. Just don't listen. But I am really excited because I stopped, and I just hope I can keep it up. If you are going through something, then you can get through it too. It sucks."

Gomez's sentiments come shortly after fellow singer Lola Young revealed that she also suffers from the side effects of vaping.

"That day has come, where my lungs feel like they’re battery powered, like they’re just one big battery, and breathing feels like a chore," the 'Messy' singer said on TikTok.

"It feels like hard work. It feels like I should be paid for breathing. Feels like I should be paid to breathe."

Lola Young recently opened up about how vaping has negatively impacted her as well (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

But vaping impacts more than someone's voice – it likely wreaks havoc on other parts of your body too.

Dr Richard Shepherd, who is one of the UK’s most distinguished forensic pathologists, recently chatted to LADBible about the unhealthy habit and expressed his fears about it later being revealed that vaping is just as bad for you as smoking.

"We know in medicine that some things take a long time to reveal their toxicity," he said. "It was true of smoking. People used to smoke. It's just a mild anaesthetic, a mild sedative. It'll keep you calm."

Dr Shepherd added: "It can take a long time for the adverse effects to become obvious, and my fear is that vaping is going to go down that same track."