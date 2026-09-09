Forensic pathologist who has dissected 23,000 bodies shares his fear over vaping

A forensic pathologist with more than 40 years' experience has shared his long-term fears about vaping, noting that 'some things take a long time to reveal their toxicity'.

The sheer prevalence of vaping in everyday life can make it easy to forget just how new it actually is.

And while we know plenty about the risks of smoking, when it comes to vaping, there are still big questions over what years - or even decades - of use could ultimately do to our bodies.

Dr Richard Shepherd is one of the UK’s most distinguished forensic pathologists, having been appointed as the expert forensic pathologist acting for the reinvestigation of Princess Diana's death.

And with more than four decades of experience, even he can't be sure about how dangerous vaping really is.

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Speaking with LADbible's Honesty Box, Dr Shepherd admitted that while he hasn't seen 'any deaths from vaping', it is in fact a 'drug that is remarkably uncontrolled'.

"Goodness knows what they are inhaling into their lungs," the health expert admitted.

He spoke about how long it could take for the true effects to become apparent, adding: "We know in medicine that some things take a long time to reveal their toxicity.

Dr Shepherd it can take a long time for adverse affects to become obvious (LADbible Stories)

"It was true of smoking. People used to smoke. It's just a mild anaesthetic, a mild sedative. It'll keep you calm."

But despite the prior narrative around smoking, Dr Shepherd noted that the habit 'killed thousands and millions, and still does worldwide'.

"It can take a long time for the adverse effects to become obvious," he said, "And my fear is that vaping is going to go down that same track."

It's currently accepted that tobacco smoke is more harmful than vaping, as it contains thousands of chemicals, an alarming number of which are known to cause cancer.

But that doesn't mean vaping is risk-free, with one doctor suggesting vape liquid could be harming your eyes.

Dr Shepherd says he can't be sure on the long term effects of vaping (Calvin Chan Wai Meng/Getty stock photo)

Mohammad Dehabadi is a consultant ophthalmic surgeon at OCL Vision, and told The Mirror: "Every time we blink, a thin tear film spreads across the eye. This keeps the surface lubricated, protects against irritants and creates the smooth optical surface needed for clear vision.

"Evidence suggests vaping may reduce the quality and stability of that tear film. When it breaks down too quickly, the eyes can feel dry, gritty, sore or watery, and vision may fluctuate until the person blinks again.

"The eyes can be exposed directly when vapour drifts towards the face, while some substances may also enter the bloodstream after being inhaled.

"Propylene glycol attracts and retains water, and aerosol exposure may contribute to irritation and faster tear evaporation. Laboratory research has also raised concerns about oxidative stress and inflammation on the ocular surface."