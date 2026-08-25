Vapers warned vape vapor could be affecting their eyes 'every time they blink'
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Vapers warned vape vapor could be affecting their eyes 'every time they blink'

A doctor explained how vaping could impact on your body in ways you may not realize

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Health, Vaping, News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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