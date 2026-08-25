Vapers warned vape vapor could be affecting their eyes 'every time they blink'

Vaping could be causing problems for your eyes every time you blink, according to a ophthalmic surgeon.

Using vapes has seen a huge rise in popularity, and while medically they are viewed as a less harmful alternative to smoking tobacco, many people are viewing them as a habit in their own right.

It's currently accepted that tobacco smoke is more harmful than vape vapor, containing thousands of chemicals an alarming number of which are known to cause cancer, not to mention the other health conditions smoking is connected to, including heart disease.

While the health impact of vaping has yet to have as much study carried out as smoking, experts are starting to warn of serious health risks in vaping. So while it might be a useful harm reduction tool for a smoker, medics warn against taking up vaping if you don't already smoke.

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But one potential symptom in particular involves the eyes.

Mr Mohammad Dehabadi is a consultant ophthalmic surgeon at OCL Vision, and told The Mirror: "Every time we blink, a thin tear film spreads across the eye. This keeps the surface lubricated, protects against irritants and creates the smooth optical surface needed for clear vision.

When we blink our eyes have a thin film spread over them, the doctor explained (Getty Stock)

"Evidence suggests vaping may reduce the quality and stability of that tear film. When it breaks down too quickly, the eyes can feel dry, gritty, sore or watery, and vision may fluctuate until the person blinks again."

Vapes contain nicotine, flavorings, and propylene glycol, as well as other substances which are produced when all of this is heated up, and Mr Dehabadi (in the UK medical doctors who reach the senior 'consultant' level revert from 'Dr' to their previous title) warned the eyes can be exposed to this.

"The aerosol does not simply disappear," he said. "The eyes can be exposed directly when vapour drifts towards the face, while some substances may also enter the bloodstream after being inhaled.

"Propylene glycol attracts and retains water, and aerosol exposure may contribute to irritation and faster tear evaporation. Laboratory research has also raised concerns about oxidative stress and inflammation on the ocular surface."

This effect may be exacerbated if someone wears contact lenses, he said, and there may be other factors.

More study is still needed on the health impacts of vaping (Getty Stock)

"Someone may assume their lenses no longer fit properly or blame increased screen use," said Mr Dehabadi. "However, vaping could be one of several factors contributing to the irritation."

Mr Dehabadi went on to explain the effect that this could produce.

"Dry eye can also cause excessive watering," he said. "This seems contradictory, but an irritated eye may produce a rush of watery tears that do not contain the right balance of oils needed to remain on its surface."

However while we do know that it affects the surface of the eye, Mr Dehabadi said that more study is needed to understand how much it impacts on the back of our peepers.

"Nicotine can affect blood vessels, while oxidative stress is involved in several eye diseases," he said. "It is therefore reasonable for researchers to examine whether long-term vaping could have effects beyond the surface of the eye."

He added: "However, we do not yet have the same depth of long-term evidence that exists for conventional smoking. We should not claim vaping has been proven to cause a particular sight-threatening condition when the research is still developing."

If you need support and advice about quitting smoking, go to the American Lung Association's 'Freedom from Smoking' website where you can access resources and speak to professionals.