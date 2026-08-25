Two unvaccinated individuals have died after contracting measles in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Health has announced.

The cases are the first US deaths from measles in 35 years, as state Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen released a statement.

"My deepest sympathies are with the loved ones who are facing this unimaginable loss," she wrote.

The doctor further urged: "Because measles was largely eliminated in the Commonwealth for more than three decades, people are not familiar with this disease and don’t fully understand the potential severity of the illness.

Advert

"As a physician, I want to make sure that people understand that the MMR vaccine is safe and provides the best protection we have against measles."

Both individuals were of Lancaster County, which is home to more than 550,000 residents.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 393 measles cases across 28 counties so far in 2026, but the reported deaths mark a first in a long time.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, measles is a 'highly contagious illness caused by a virus', and further notes that there is no specific treatment or cure.

Symptoms of the illness can be progressive, according to the health outlet. (Getty Stock Images)

They list symptoms including:

High fever

Barky cough

Red or bloodshot eyes

Runny nose

Tiredness

Red spots with white centers in your mouth (Koplik’s spots)

Rash

Digestive symptoms, like diarrhea, stomach pain and vomiting

Sore throat

Muscle pain

Headache

However, the health outlet added that symptoms of the illness do not develop 'all at once'.

They write: "The rash appears three to five days after your initial symptoms start. A high fever may develop with the rash."

In the early 200s, the disease was declared eliminated in the US, but there have been more cases documented in the last year and a half than in the past 25 years collectively.

America has recorded more than 2,700 cases so far this year, more than any other year since 1991.

Trump has ordered that the MMR vaccine be split up into three shots. (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

The significant milestone comes just weeks after President Trump signed an executive order to drive down the number of vaccines that are reccommended for children.

Among the changes, it was announced that the administration are splitting the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine into separate jabs, with Trump making the unproved connection between vaccines and autism.

He said during a recent press conference: "We’re strongly requesting, even telling people, when you get your shots for your young child - this has to do, we think, with preventing autism - that you go to the doctor for five small shots instead of one, big, massive shot."

Trump continued: "Small little shots where those beautiful little bodies can handle it, and I think you're going to see a very big difference in the rate of autism."