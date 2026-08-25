Alex Pretti's family didn't know he'd been shot 10 times until they saw it on TV
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Alex Pretti's family didn't know he'd been shot 10 times until they saw it on TV

Alex Pretti was shot and killed by ICE agents on January 24 in Minneapolis

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: CBS Minnesota

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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