Trump's 'human printer' Natalie Harp given new nickname after eye-opening video shows how she serves him

Trump's executive assistant, Natalie Harp, has been given a bizarre new nickname after being previously labeled his 'human printer'.

Harp was one of three aides who recently joined the president aboard a catering truck to shield him from an Iranian threat to launch a missile at Air Force One.

The 35-year-old has worked with Trump for around six years, but her role has changed over time.

Once branded his 'human printer', after regularly providing Trump with large-format printouts of news articles and social media posts, sometimes of his own, Harp has now taken on a new nickname.

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New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman noted that the assistant's new nickname is 'binkie'.

Speaking with MSNOW Sunday, she explained: "Because she is sort of his comfort blanket, for lack of a better way of putting it."

In recent years, she has taken on an entirely new role altogether, authoring the Truth Social posts he often dictates.

The executive assistant to the president has had numerous roles. (Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images)

While many assume the president writes his own posts, it appears Harp may actually be the person typing them up more often than not.

A clip from the Apple TV documentary The Art of the Surge shows the assistant typing up Trump's thoughts as he watched Kamala Harris’ 2024 convention speech, among his top aides.

Harp reportedly sits outside the Oval Office during her working days, and is in charge of managing Trump's social media posting when he's not on it himself.

Who else joined Trump in the catering truck?

Harp wasn't the only top aide who joined Trump in the secret plane switch situation.

Harp was previously labeled the president's 'human printer' (Getty Stock Images)

Walt Nauta and Dan Scavino were the two others selected, reportedly due to their long-standing loyalty to the president.

Scavino’s employment dates all the way back to his days as a teenage golf caddy at one of Trump’s golf clubs, and Nauta was Trump’s military aide during his first term in office.

And many users online questioned whether Karoline Leavitt’s resignation was linked to her being left on the allegedly targeted plane.

She was chosen to join him in the catering truck plane swap debacle. (Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

"Karoline Leavitt announced her resignation 24 hours after she found out that Trump left her for dead on a plane he thought could be shot out of the sky," one theorized.

Another user added: "I'm sure it's just a coincidence that Karoline Leavitt resigned as White House press secretary after being an unwitting decoy on Air Force One."

And a third wrote: "I guess Karoline wasn’t a fan of being left to die on the old AF1 while Trump was scuttled to another plane via catering truck."

Despite the conspiracy, Leavitt announced that she was leaving her role as White House press secretary to focus on being a mom to her two young children.