Heartbreaking photos show world's oldest Iberian orca with suspected gunshot wounds
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Heartbreaking photos show world's oldest Iberian orca with suspected gunshot wounds

Under Spanish law, killing, capturing or disturbing protected species can result in fines of up to two million euros

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: WeWhale Association and Iberian Orca Guardians

Topics: Animals, Nature, Animal Cruelty, Spain

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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