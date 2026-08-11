Trump's bizarre secret escape plan from Air Force One to avoid Iran assassination threat leaked
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Trump's bizarre secret escape plan from Air Force One to avoid Iran assassination threat leaked

Iran has recently threatened the president's family too, with a chilling banner spotted in Tehran

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Iran

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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