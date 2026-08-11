Trump's bizarre secret escape plan from Air Force One to avoid Iran assassination threat leaked

Donald Trump reportedly pulled off an elaborate switcharoo as he left a NATO summit in Turkey last month, ditching the newly renovated, Qatari-donated 747-8 he'd flown in on for an older jet, which he said he'd chosen 'for old time's sake.'

But the plane swap was reportedly just the beginning of a wider decoy operation designed to throw off a possible Iranian assassination attempt, according to The New York Times.

Sources familiar with the plan told the outlet that Trump secretly climbed into a food container fitted to the underside of the aircraft, before being driven away in an airport catering truck typically used to stock Air Force One's supplies, and transferred onto a smaller military plane, a C-32A.

President Trump has repeatedly said he faces credible threats to his life from Iranian officials. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Why did Trump switch planes in Turkey?

Officials say the switch was staged to throw off any threat to Trump's life while he was on the ground in Ankara.

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Footage obtained by The Washington Post reportedly shows a man in a suit climbing into the truck's cab before a container is loaded and driven off, appearing to be lifted level with the aircraft doors for several minutes beforehand.

Journalists traveling on what they believed was the president's plane were told to shut their window blinds, and the aircraft was even assigned the 'Air Force One' call sign mid-flight despite Trump not being aboard.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly boarded the decoy C-32A separately, using external stairs, in an apparent bid to make the flight look routine.

That plane flew under the call sign 'Reach 18,' typically used for personnel and equipment transport.

Once the aircraft landed in the UK, Trump was said to have switched back onto the original jet to complete the journey home, where he addressed reporters directly about the security measures.

Iran have made several threats against Trump and Melania. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

What threats has Iran made against Trump?

Speaking to the press pool at the time, Trump said the shade order was issued 'because you're probably on a dangerous flight because of the sleaze bags that we have to deal with', adding that he faces a 'threat all the time' on his life and remains "number one" on Iran's "list."

The claims follow reports of a banner spotted in Tehran's Tajrish Square, reportedly showing Trump's face inside a blood-red bullseye alongside the words 'There will be blood', according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Iranian state media has also allegedly circulated an AI-generated video referencing First Lady Melania Trump's movements.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung previously told The Times that officials use 'every tool at our disposal - including distraction and misdirection' to protect the president from threats.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.