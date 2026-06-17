Donald Trump has given an update on his mission to settle an agreement between the US and Iran after starting a war with the nation in February – but once again, there are threats being made for non-compliance.

Speaking out at the G7 Summit, which saw world leaders convene to discuss the state of the globe, Trump allegedly made a threat to the nation, who are met with a bombardment of missiles from both the US and Israel at the start of this year.

Four months on, there has been a ceasefire, but despite this, tensions have still raged on.

A two-week ceasefire between Iran expired, and ended with the country refusing to come to an agreement after Trump threatened to blow them up in a Truth Social post in April.

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He penned: "We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran.

"NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!"

The threat wasn’t taken well by Iran, who responded in kind and refused to negotiate peace.

"Iran stated that its absence from the second round of talks stemmed from what it called Washington’s excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the continuing naval blockade, which it considers a breach of the ceasefire,” IRNA news agency stated at the time.

Now, two months on, Trump has again threatened violence if Iran doesn’t comply, per the Independent.

Donald trump talked about his peace deal with Iran at the G7 Summit (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

“If I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head,” Trump said at the event this week, which was held from Monday (June 15) until today.

“If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, OK?”

As of right now, he plans to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with Iran that lists a 14-point contract between the nations.

According to the likes of Bloomberg and CNN, this includes:

1. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will end their war, including with Lebanon.

2. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will not mess with each other’s regions.

3. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will reach a final agreement within a maximum period of 60 days.

4. The United States Lift the naval blockade and will restore traffic within a maximum of 30 days and will withdraw its forces

5. The Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately allow safe passage for merchant ships from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman within 30 days to the pre-war volume

6. The United States will create a comprehensive plan to improve the rehabilitation and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and financing $300 billion

7. The United States will end its sanctions on Iran

The MoU states several things that need to happen before a final agreement is in place (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

8. The Islamic Republic of Iran will never produce nuclear weapons

9. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will maintain the status quo

10. The United States Treasury Department will issue waivers for exports of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and their derivatives, and all related services

11. The United States will release frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran

12. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will oversee the successful implementation of and future commitment to the Final Agreement

13. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will enter into negotiations for a Final Agreement solely with respect to the remaining Articles

14. The final agreement will be approved through a binding resolution of the UN Security Council

In regards to one of the articles which talks about the war on Lebanon, it hasn’t been mentioned how this will be handled at Israel is currently attacking the country, leaving trump to call Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ‘crazy’,

According to Hezbollah, Iran promised not to sign a final nuclear deal with the US unless Israel withdraws from Lebanon.