Trump claims the Strait of Hormuz is a new US territory after threatening to bomb US ally

President Trump has shared a new graphic on Truth Social claiming the Strait of Hormuz as a new US territory.

The graphic circled the 'Strait of Hormuz', with a large red, white and blue star-spangled banner across the top of the map, which dubbed it as a 'NEW U.S. Territory'.

And Iran has already responded to the claim, with the Deputy Foreign Ministry Gharibabadi stating: "Just as Trump spelt the name of the Persian Gulf correctly, his illusion about the Strait of Hormuz will soon be corrected."

The enormous claim comes as the 60-day ceasefire between the US and Iran ends today (August 18).

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And as the war now enters its fifth month, a deal between the two nations is looking less likely than ever before.

Oman has attempted to resolve disputes over the strait, but Trump quickly intervened in the discussions.

The president warned that he will 'bomb the [expletive] out of' Oman if they move forward with negotiations with Iran, over a plan to reopen the strait.

Trump's graphic declaring the Strait of Hormuz a US territory. (@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

Trump warned that he wouldn't hesitate to do so if 'Oman gets in the way', noting that no deal should be made without the involvement of the US and the Trump administration.

But the US president didn't declare the territory without warning beforehand.

During a speech at a police academy on Long Island, New York, on Friday (August 14), Trump said he would takeover the region 'pretty soon'.

He explained: "After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated, pretty soon I’ll be declaring the Hormuz strait a territory of the United States.

"Essentially, that’s what it is. We have the blockade. No ships get through unless we want them to."

Trump warned Iran prior to making the announcement. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Trump claimed that the US had 'total control' over the waterway, further noting: "I think we will keep it."

While the US is pushing for Iran to commit to a 20-year freeze on uranium enrichment, abandon any efforts to develop nuclear weapons, and hand over all of its existing enriched uranium, Iran is demanding relief from sanctions, seeking access to billions of dollars in frozen assets, an end to the US blockade, and compensation for war damage and control over the strait.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "The number one goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a nuclear weapon. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."