Christa Pike's alternative request for last meal revealed as prison chief to resign after failed execution
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Christa Pike's alternative request for last meal revealed as prison chief to resign after failed execution

Her lawyers say at least seven needles were used in one arm as they push to commute her execution

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Christa Pike's legal team
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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