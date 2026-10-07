Estimated cost of Christa Pike's failed execution as lawyers confirm she's awake and speaking
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Estimated cost of Christa Pike's failed execution as lawyers confirm she's awake and speaking

The state also faces costs to cover Pike's hospital bills

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Christa Pike's legal team

Topics: US News, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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