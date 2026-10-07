What happens next for Christa Pike as lawyers confirm she's 'conscious and speaking'
Home>News>Crime

What happens next for Christa Pike as lawyers confirm she's 'conscious and speaking'

A US Supreme Court restriction and a state-wide execution moratorium have left her fate in limbo

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: Christa Pike, US News, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: