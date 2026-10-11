What could happen next for Christa Pike as lawyers confirm she has been released from hospital
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What could happen next for Christa Pike as lawyers confirm she has been released from hospital

After surviving two doses of pentobarbital - the drug used in lethal injections, there are several ways Pike's lawyers could take her case

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Christa Pike's legal team

Topics: Christa Pike, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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