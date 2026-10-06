Death row killer Christa Pike is conscious and speaking say lawyers

Christa Pike is reportedly conscious and speaking after Tennessee’s failed attempt to execute her by lethal injection.

In an emailed statement shared with The Tennessean, lawyers Randy Spivey and Kelly Gleason said, “Against all odds, Christa Pike is conscious, speaking, and continues to receive critical medical care.

“Despite the severe damage she endured to her arms, she is still handcuffed and shackled to the bed. Her recovery is medically unprecedented. Her prognosis remains unclear but, at a minimum, we expect a long recovery.”

Pike was given two doses of the lethal poison pentobarbital by the Tennessee Department of Correction on September 30 but the attempt to execute her failed.

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She was reported to have been crying, whispering and complaining of the pain in her arm by her lawyers before she fell unconscious in front of shocked witnesses.

She was rushed to hospital by ambulance and remained unconscious in critical condition until today.

Her lawyers expressed their gratitude to first responders “who treated Christa like a human and have provided exceptional care to her”.

The lawyers most recent statement is the first to indicate any recovery on the part of Pike since her failed execution on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Correction released a statement saying it could provide no information on her condition except that she had been taken to hospital.

Pike received her death sentence after the 1995 murder of her classmate Colleen Slemmer.

Her lawyers claimed her arm was left burned and bruised because of the injection and it was feared she would not recover.

Dr Joel Zivot, a professor of anaesthesiology and surgery in Atlanta and a consultant to Pike's legal team said the latest development “bodes well for a good recovery”.

But he cautioned it could be weeks or months before her exact recovery could be assessed.

“She’s still in the ICU,” he said. “She has recovered to a certain degree that she’s able to be off a ventilator and able to speak, but in no way would I announce her free of further serious risk.

“There’s still a lot of bad things that can happen here, even when everyone is doing their job well.”

Pike’s legal team are due in court on Wednesday as they seek details on the failed lethal injection, including an order for Tennessee to preserve evidence relating to the botched execution.