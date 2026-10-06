Death row killer Christa Pike is conscious and speaking say lawyers
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Death row killer Christa Pike is conscious and speaking say lawyers

Pike is understood to have been unconscious in critical condition since her failed execution

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Police handout)

Topics: Christa Pike

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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