Christa Pike discharged from hospital as lawyers give update on her condition and where she is now
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Christa Pike discharged from hospital as lawyers give update on her condition and where she is now

Pike is believed to be the only person to survive an attempted lethal injection

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Corrections

Topics: Crime, Christa Pike, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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