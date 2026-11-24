The influencer, who documented her battle with stage four breast cancer, has announced her own death in a devastating post addressed to her loved ones and fans.

She announced the heartbreaking news in a pre-recorded video message, after receiving her cancer diagnosis in 2022.

During the video, she showcased numerous moments with her late husband Mark, who died in 2025 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"That’s right. I have crossed the veil. I am sitting with my sweetie and Mikey and my dad and all my loved ones, feeling absolute bliss, with no regret and how I played the game of life and how I won."

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The content creator, 60, noted that she had 'no regrets' about her life, as she added: "If you are missing me, please be sad.

"It’s normal to be sad but also be happy that we got to spend time together whether it was in person friends or a chance meeting or we’ve known each other forever.

The content creator said she had 'no regrets' about how she lived her life. (@iamchristiemiller/Instagram)

"What I know for sure is, life is great. Life is whatever we make it."

She had stage 4 HER2-positive breast cancer, which is described as a 'fast-growing' and 'aggressive' form of the disease, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Dressed in a colorful hoodie with unicorn horns, Miller, who called herself the 'Chief Joy Officer', reassured viewers that her excitement stemmed from the prospect of being reunited with her late husband before wrapping up with a few words of advice.

"My last bit of advice for you is go out there and live your life," she shared.

"Feel the fear and do it anyway. Stop freaking caring about what anyone thinks. They’re too self-involved in their own life. They’re not worried about you."

The influencer, 60, pre-recorded the statement. (@iamchristiemiller/Instagram)

She concluded: "Go out there and find joy every single day."

Followers in the comments shared their admiration for the influencer, as one commented: "You embraced life with every ounce of your being, never leaving a moment un-lived."

Another said: "Rest in peace beautiful Christie, heaven just got another beautiful star that shines so brightly. Thank you for all your incredible sunshine and inspiration."

Christie had built a loyal following online by documenting her journey with cancer, while sharing uplifting messages about life, love and finding joy in the everyday.

The 60-year-old regularly offered an insight into her personal experiences, using her platform to encourage others to embrace life and stop worrying about what other people think.