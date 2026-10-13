Blogger, 41, announces her own death in heartbreaking post after battling cancer for years

Warning: This article contains discussion of cancer which some readers may find distressing.

A blogger named Charlie Anderson-Read has sadly passed away at 41, following a long battle with cancer and announced her own death on social media with a final message.

Anderson-Read was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three years ago, and later, was also diagnosed with a bile duct cancer called cholangiocarcinoma.

After being given the news that her cancer was terminal, she revealed her life post-cancer diagnosis online, building a following of people with similar stories, or those who wanted to see her survive the disease and fight the odds that were against her.

Advert

But on October 10, Anderson-Read's Instagram account gave a final update on her condition, and it was one that nobody wanted to receive.

The mother had passed away early in the morning, and as planned, her pre-recorded message was released for all to see.

Charlie Anderson-Read was diagnosed with cancer at 38 (Instagram/mummy_againstcancer)

“At 7:30 this morning, Charlie passed,” a message at the start of the clip reads. “She is now at peace. A few weeks ago, Charlie recorded a video to share with you all after her death.”

Anderson-Read then popped up on the screen, where she shared her last goodbye to her followers, as well as sharing her hopes her for wife, Louise, and their 4-year-old daughter, Florence.

She said in the clip: “If you are watching this video, I am, unfortunately, no longer here.”

“No, I haven’t kind of posted it from a different world,” she said, adding: “Someone has kindly posted this on my behalf, so thank you. I just wanted to say thank you to all of you guys.

“All of your messages and kind words have really helped me through what’s been a very difficult time. A lot of you have donated money to help out Louise and Florence for when I am no longer here and for that I’ll be forever grateful.”

Anderson-Read went on to say: “I hope through this being such a terrible situation for me, I hope that some of these videos have helped out at least some people.

“And through this whole ordeal, I have only come across people being kind to me, generous to me and it’s just shown me how much good there is in the world. I hope you guys can see it all now.

“Any type of disease, terminal or whatever, is just absolutely awful, and I can only imagine what it’s been like for my friends and family and to people that have never met me, how hard it’s been to watch my journey.”

In the end, she concluded with what she was grateful for in life, telling her viewers: “I’m so grateful for the life that I’ve led. I have absolutely no regrets whatsoever,” she added. “The only thing is I wish I’d stayed with my family for longer and seen Florence grow up. There are things like that that I wish I was here for, many thing I’ll miss. But there’s so much that I’ve experienced and I’ve been so lucky to have these extra 2 1/2 years.”

“So, for the last time, take care everybody. I wish you all well. Keep fighting — don’t let my passing have any negative effect on people, or on you. Keep fighting, you’ve got this,” she said.

Early pancreatic cancer can often be missed due to the absence of symptoms, per the American Cancer Society.

However, signs may present themselves as fatigue, jaundice, loss of appetite, back pain, nausea, vomiting and blood clots.

Anderson-Read previously revealed her initial symptoms including a lack of appetite during a stressful period in life.

Then, she said she felt what was almost like a lump ‘just below where my lungs are. It just felt like a hard muscle.’

“It was kind of a lump, but wasn’t really,” Anderson-Read said.

From there, she said she experienced jabbing pain.

“It was quite painful to the point that I couldn’t stand up,” she said, and soon, she was given the harrowing news that she had cancer, and had only six weeks to live.

But despite all, she managed to prove her prognosis wrong, and lived until 41.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.