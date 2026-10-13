Blogger, 41, announces her own death in heartbreaking post after battling cancer for years
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Blogger, 41, announces her own death in heartbreaking post after battling cancer for years

Charlie Anderson-Read was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at 38, after noticing a 'hardening' below her lungs

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: mummy_againstcancer/Instagram

Topics: Cancer, Health

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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