The parents of a 'kind and loving' 39-year-old who died from pancreatic cancer before she had a formal diagnosis say they were 'blindsided' by her 'quick' death.

Hayley Buzwell, from Surrey, England, fist experienced 'flu-like' symptoms in January 2025, and within a month, was experiencing nausea, loss of appetite and chest and stomach pain that prompted a CT scan.

On February 21, Hayley's family found out about a mass on her pancreas, which was assumed to be cancer. Tragically, she died weeks later, on March 10, without a formal diagnosis.

After her CT scan, Hayley's stepmother Elizabeth explained: “We went to A&E… and they got the consultant who took us into a room, sat us all down and took Hayley by the hand.

Advert

“They told us they were really sorry but she had a big mass on her pancreas and it looks like it had spread.”

Hayley died within two months of her symptoms first presenting (PA Real Life)

Doctors said they needed to do a biopsy to confirm the diagnosis, but believed it could be late stage pancreatic cancer.

Just a week before her tragic death, Hayley's health took a turn for the worst, as she was coughing up blood and struggling to walk.

“Sadly, she never left the hospital again (and) she was never even well enough to have the biopsy," her father Peter, 64, said.

A postmortem, which the family pushed to receive within a week found a 12cm tumor signifying pancreatic cancer. Peter said the cancer had 'spread everywhere', including her lungs, spleen and heart.

“It can’t be right that someone is ripped away from us in the space of essentially three weeks," Hayley's stepmother Elizabeth told PA Real Life. “Pancreatic cancer rips families apart and we’re just left to pick up the pieces."

The family are now campaigning 'for more research and funding into the symptoms and treatment of the disease'.

Peter described his daughter as a 'fairly active person' who 'walked everywhere' and didn't drink or smoke. There is history of cancer within the family, with her mother passing away 18 months before her daughter.

Hayley's father and stepmother remember her as a 'kind and loving' person (PA Real Life)

Pancreatic cancer is hard to treat, and the survival rates are low

Pancreatic cancer is the 11th most common cancer in the US, as per Cleveland Clinic. It is on track to be the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths by the year 2030.

The illness does not cause symptoms in the early stages, which is why several patients don't know they have it until it has spread.

Although there aren’t any early signs, symptoms once the disease becomes advanced include: