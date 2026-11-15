Tongue cancer symptoms to look out for as RHOC star Jeana Keough revealed to be cancer-free

After confirmation that Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough is officially cancer-free just four months after her initial diagnosis, it might be time for a quick DIY screening.

The 71-year-old was diagnosed with tongue cancer during the summer after she noticed a sore inside her mouth, but in less than half a year, her friend Jeannine Cecchini took to Instagram on Saturday (November 14) to share the good news that Keough had beaten the disease.

It was also Keough's daughter, Kara Bosworth, who first shared her mother's health battle back in July – explaining that she had found a painful sore.

“A biopsy confirmed our worst fear: squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue,” Bosworth wrote on a GoFundMe page to support her mom.

Advert

The TV star underwent multiple surgeries to remove the tumor and her lymph nodes before finishing a course of radiation treatment in August.

Now, in light of her recent health battle, medical experts have highlighted the warning signs of tongue cancer that people should keep an eye out for.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough has beaten cancer just four months on from her diagnosis (@karakeoughboz/Instagram)

According to the Mayo Clinic, tongue cancer most often begins in the thin, flat squamous cells that line the surface of the organ.

The disease can start in the mouth, which is known as oral tongue cancer, or it can develop further back in the throat, known as oropharyngeal tongue cancer.

When cancer develops in the mouth, the very first sign is often a sore on the tongue that will not heal.

Health officials note that other common symptoms can include a persistent pain or unexplained bleeding in the mouth, as well as a lump or thickening on the tongue itself.

Patients might also notice a red or white patch forming on the tongue or lining of the mouth, or experience numbness around the area.

If the cancer happens further back in the throat, it may grow for a while before it causes any visible issues – in those specific cases, the first sign is often swollen lymph nodes in the neck, coughing up blood, unexpected weight loss, or severe ear pain.

Squamous cell carcinoma of tongue - ie, cancer of the tongue (Getty Stock)

Other warning signs include a sore throat that does not go away, swelling of the jaw, a sudden change in your voice, or a feeling that something is caught.

Difficulty or pain while chewing, swallowing, or moving the jaw can also be a clear indicator that something is wrong.

Experts warn that tobacco use is the single largest risk factor for the disease, while heavy alcohol consumption also greatly increases the chances of developing tongue cancer.

Medical professionals note that cases in the throat have also become much more common in people exposed to specific types of the human papillomavirus (HPV) – the most common STI in the world.

To help lower the risk of developing the illness, doctors advise giving up all forms of tobacco and limiting your daily alcohol intake, while visiting the dentist on a regular basis can also ensure a professional checks your mouth for any precancerous changes before they progress.