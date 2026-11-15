Tongue cancer symptoms to look out for as RHOC star Jeana Keough revealed to be cancer-free
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Tongue cancer symptoms to look out for as RHOC star Jeana Keough revealed to be cancer-free

Medical experts warn that a sore that will not heal is often the first sign of the disease, but there are many more symptoms to look out for

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Topics: Cancer, Health, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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