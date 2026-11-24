Braden Flournoy and Tallulah Wall found themselves at the center of the internet's attention over the weekend, after ESPN cameras spotted them deep in conversation in the stands at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

The moment came during the forth quarter of Wake Forest's 50-29 victory over the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, with Wall wearing a Georgia Tech headband as the pair appeared to be in the middle of an intense exchange.

Appearing on Today on Tuesday, the couple finally explained what was going on, with Flournoy describing the dispute as ‘more miscommunication than anything’ and adding there was ‘zero speculation between us about breaking up.’

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Wall added: “Not only were we getting texts, ‘Oh, hey, you were on the screen for a solid couple of seconds.’ It was ‘You have a boyfriend?’”

“It’s been fun. Our families have both been loving it,” Wall said, adding that the two are spending Thanksgiving together.

Tuesday also marked the couple’s two-month-and-one-week anniversary.

They found out they had been on television when a stadium employee approached them with his phone to show them the viral video.

As the scene played out on screen, Palmer, the former Giants quarterback turned The Bachelor host, broke the situation down for viewers in the heat of the moment.

“He is locked in,” Palmer said of Braden. “He is holding her to court right now. He wants an answer, and he is not leaving. They are in each other’s personal space - he is not happy with whatever she just told him.”

He added: “This is one of those moments where you say, ‘I’m sorry.’ Please take a moment and say your goodbyes.”

The couple were seen having an animated discussion at the football game (CBS Chicago)

Cameras later went back to the pair, who appeared to have made amends and shared a couple of kisses.

Jimmy O’Brien, the founder of Jomboy Media, weighed in on Monday.

He revealed that he had lip-read their conversation and made a video to post on the subject, only to decide against sharing it because it felt ‘icky.’ He would say only that Braden and Tallulah were having a ‘debate over ethics and life views.’

“[It’s] not really a conversation that’s my business sharing…” he said. “I just feel like - they’re not players on the field or players in the dugout that know cameras are on them … If I share everything they said, it just feels kinda icky and there’s going to be crazy people that go after them. That sucks for them.”