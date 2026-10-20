Jason Sudeikis makes rare comment about Olivia Wilde break up revealing the one thing he learned

Jason Sudeikis has revealed the 'one thing' he learned during his decade-long relationship with Olivia Wilde, after admitting he ignored 'signs' his body was trying to tell him.

Six years on from their split, the couple now co-parent their two young children, Otis, 12, and Daisy, 10, who they welcomed during their ten year relationship.

They parted ways in early 2020, having been engaged for seven years, and it seems Sudeikis is still reflecting on lessons he learned following the breakup, as he recently made a candid relationship admission during a recent episode of the Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso podcast.

Following the split, the Ted Lasso star claimed his emotions were 'coming out in different ways, the same way the reason we burp or our brakes screech'.

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"It's like warning signs, the body is trying to tell you stuff," he said.

Touching on what he could have done better during the relationship, the actor added: "It’s just flat-out communication. I could have communicated better with how I felt, how things were making me feel.

The couple split in 2020 after a decade together. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

"One thing I've learned is that I waited a little too long."

But the 51-year-old admitted that his communication issues could be traced back to his childhood, as he explained: "If my parents never see my bad grades, we never have to talk about my bad grades even though the grades still exist.

"If I’m feeling a certain way and I don’t talk about it, that doesn’t make it go away."

As for his dynamic with Wilde these days, it seems the two still support each other in their respective careers.

They now co-parent two young children. (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

"I know Olivia loves what she does and is very, very good at it and always has been, and I'm thrilled for her," Sudeikis said.

"And I feel very fortunate and that I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing."

Wilde has also been open about the breakdown of their relationship, previously pinpointing the exact moment she knew it was done.

During an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress said: "Jason and I had been having a rough time of it for a while. We had a real bumpy, bumpy ride.

"We were driving home from my birthday party my friends had had, and I said, 'Did you get me a birthday present?' And he said, 'What would I get you, Olivia? I don't know you'.

"And he wasn't wrong. We didn't know each other anymore."