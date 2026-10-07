First things Christa Pike asked about after waking up from botched execution

Christa Pike's lawyer has revealed her first questions from her hospital bed after she woke up following her botched execution, 'to the shock of everyone'.

Today (October 7), a court hearing and subsequent press conference was held in Tennessee following the failed execution of Pike last week.

During the hearing, it was confirmed that the state has no new order to carry out her execution following the botched attempt on September 30.

Then, speaking at the press conference afterwards, her lawyer Randy Spivey shared some further insight into how his client is doing after regaining consciousness and revealed some of the first things Pike said.

Advert

Spivey said: "Our understanding was the first thing she said was ‘Where am I and who are you?’

"There’s still a lot of cognitive confusion, and so I will say that she has wanted to know what’s happened, and she’s asked about several people. She’s asked about her team. She’s asked about the victim’s family.

"I think she is angry and confused about everything right now."

Pike's victim was Colleen Slemmer. She was just 19 years old at the time of her 1995 murder.

Christa Pike would have been the first woman to be executed in Tennessee for 200 years (Christa Pike's legal team)

Slemmer's mother May Martinez previously called Pike's failed execution 'a mess'. She said she had expected Pike to regain consciousness and doesn't think Tennessee will try and execute her again.

She told WBIR: "It doesn’t matter what I think, they’re going to do what they’re going to do"

Spivey said on Monday night (October 5), Pike was believed to be brain dead and her team were preparing for life support to be removed.

But the following day, Pike regained consciousness and started talking 'to the shock of everyone', something Spivey said he 'does not have an explanation' for.

He added that Pike has a 'long road to recovery', adding: "She has a blood clot in one of her arms. She has pneumonia. She is not able to swallow yet, so she has not eaten."

The Christa Pike case in numbers (UNILAD/Tennessee Department of Correction/WBIR-TV)

"She cannot move either of her arms," Spivey continued. "Both of her arms and hands are tremendously swollen, and we do not know what, if any, function she will regain in her arms."

Elsewhere, Pike's lawyer said that the execution team were trying for an hour to find Pike's veins to administer the lethal injection.

"She helped the execution team find what they thought was venous access," he said. "She was kind and polite as they worked for an hour, stabbing her arm with needle after needle, and then she felt the burn of the pentobarbital.

"And then she woke up in hospital surrounded by people she didn't know with a tube down her throat."

Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital (Getty Stock Image)

After Pike's failed killing, Jonathan Groner, MD, Emeritus Professor of Clinical Surgery at Ohio State University College of Medicine, spoke to UNILAD about pentobarbital and the effect that it can have on the body.

Had Pike's execution gone to plan, the death row inmate should have died within 15 to 20 mins.

Explaining what exactly pentobarbital is, Groner said: "It is a short acting barbiturate. It is used to treat seizures and can be used for 'medically induced coma' for patients with severe head trauma.

"It can also be used for procedural sedations. It is no longer used for general anesthesia."