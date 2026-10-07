Christa Pike's first words after failed execution as she recalls memories from hospital bed
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Christa Pike's first words after failed execution as she recalls memories from hospital bed

She knew her own name, but a basic question about the date tripped her up

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Corrections

Topics: Crime, Christa Pike

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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