Christa Pike's family break silence on botched execution as she wakes up 'angry and confused'
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Christa Pike's family break silence on botched execution as she wakes up 'angry and confused'

Lawyers say Pike has a blood clot, pneumonia and severely swollen arms

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Christa Pike's legal team

Topics: Christa Pike, True crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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