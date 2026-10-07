Mother of Christa Pike's victim breaks silence after learning death row inmate is 'conscious and speaking'
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Mother of Christa Pike's victim breaks silence after learning death row inmate is 'conscious and speaking'

May Martinez, mother of Colleen Slemmer said she had a feeling Pike would 'survive the execution attempt'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: WHAS11

Topics: True crime, Christa Pike

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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