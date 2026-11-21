HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter television reboot has found itself at the center of yet another fan backlash—and this time, viewers are fuming over the wands.

Ahead of the series’ Christmas Day premiere on HBO Max, the streamer has rolled out a wave of 14 character posters showcasing the reboot’s main cast—including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape. Each poster features a close-up of the character holding their wand vertically down the center of their face.

While the marketing push was clearly meant to build hype for the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone adaptation, fans quickly zeroed in on the prop designs—and they did not hold back.

‘They Found the Cheapest Stick They Could Find’

Compared to the intricately carved, instantly recognizable designs from the original Warner Bros films, viewers argued the new wands look starkly plain and cheap.

Nowhere was the outrage louder than over Dumbledore’s Elder Wand. Instead of the ornate, elderberry-knotted design made famous in the movies, Lithgow’s Dumbledore holds what critics compared to an unadorned piece of wood—while others pointed out that Essiedu’s dark, textured wand blends awkwardly into Snape’s dreadlocks.

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“THAT’S the Elder Wand? They found the cheapest stick they could find,” one disgruntled fan wrote on X.





Dumbledore's wand in particular was receiving some hefty criticism online (HBO)

Another agreed: “Neville’s looks twisted and worn, and Seamus’s could almost pass for a branch.”

A third viewer admitted the prop choices were testing their patience ahead of launch: “The wands being so ugly always bugged me, but it was ok cos I’m still tuning in – but that being the Elder Wand is the final straw, what the hell.”

“How could they have screwed up the Elder Wand this badly? Looks like my dog’s fetching stick,” another joked.

Just the Latest Row Ahead of Launch

The poster pile-on follows hot on the heels of another fierce debate sparked earlier this week when HBO unveiled the first official scene from the series, depicting Harry, Ron, and Hermione arriving at Hogwarts for the start-of-term banquet in the Great Hall. That clip drew mixed reactions over everything from its washed-out color grading to a newly added Hogwarts chant.

There have also been repeated criticisms of casting choices, in particular Essiedu's Snape, brutal tear downs of Harry's iconic lightning bolt scar, as well as general discontent that the series was being made at all given J.K Rowling's transphobic views.

Despite the online scrutiny, HBO is pushing full steam ahead with its decade-long plan to adapt one J.K. Rowling novel per season—having already renewed the series for a second installment covering Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premieres on HBO Max on December 25.