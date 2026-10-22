JK Rowling will 'continue to speak out' on trans views despite receiving 'an avalanche of threats'
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JK Rowling will 'continue to speak out' on trans views despite receiving 'an avalanche of threats'

She said her views on the trans community present 'no change at all' in her political outlook

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

Topics: JK Rowling, Feminism, Transgender, Celebrity, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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