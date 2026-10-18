Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announces birth of second son and reveals his unique baby name

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright has welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Aster Sky.

Wright and her husband, Andrew Lococo, are now parents of two sons.

The 35-year-old English actress, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise, shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday (October 17).

In the caption, Wright gave her son's full name and date of birth. ‘Say hello to our son Aster Sky Wright Lococo born at home on the 28th September named after the star shaped flower,’ she wrote.

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Aster is a younger brother to Elio, who was born in September 2023. Wright and Lococo married in March 2022.

"Our little star has been showered in love by his big brother Elio," she continued. "Thank you universe for my loving bundle of boys! And thank you @umamother @meaghan_snider_ for guiding us through the birth portal."

The post also included photos of the newborn.

One was a selfie of him sleeping on her chest, while another showed Lococo pushing him in a stroller. A third showed Elio with his head inside the stroller, getting a closer look at his little brother.





What does the name Aster mean?

Parenting site BUMP.com has published a breakdown of the name Aster, which Wright and Lococo chose for their second son.

Aster is of Greek origin, and the site lists its meaning as both star and flower. It is also described as a gender-neutral name.

The flower is named for its star-like appearance and was considered sacred to Greek and Roman deities.

That echoes the flower Wright referenced when announcing her son's name. The star theme carries into the caption, where Wright called her newborn her 'little star'.

The site adds that the ancient wildflowers are tied to mysticism and several origin stories. In one, Virgo, also known as Persephone, was believed to have scattered stardust across the earth, which bloomed into meadows of asters. In another, the blossoms may have come from the tears of the goddess Astraea.

It is described on the site as a name 'rich in antiquity and magic.'

Bonnie Wright is best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise. (Photo by Murray Close/ Getty Images)

Is Aster a popular baby name in the US?

The site also lists US-specific details for the name, alongside its origin and meaning. Its ‘US popularity figure’ is given as 3532.

BUMP.com also points out that aster is the birth flower for September, the month in which Wright's son was born. The site suggests that makes it a fitting name for a September baby.

Wright has built a career beyond Harry Potter since the film series ended in 2011.

She studied filmmaking at the London College of Communication and went on to found her own production company, BonBonLumiere.

As a director, she has made music videos, commercials and short films, among them Separate We Come, Separate We Go and Medusa's Ankles. She has also continued to act, appearing in independent features including The Sea and After the Dark, and made her professional stage debut in the West End production of The Moment of Truth.

In 2022, Wright reunited with her former castmates for the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Away from the screen, she is an ambassador for Greenpeace and the Rainforest Alliance, and has campaigned on plastic pollution and climate change.

She released her debut book, Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet, in 2022. Wright and Lococo live in California.