Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announces birth of second son and reveals his unique baby name
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Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announces birth of second son and reveals his unique baby name

The Ginny Weasley actress welcomed her baby at home and shared sweet photos of big brother Elio

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Credits: @‌thisisbwright/Instagram

Topics: Harry Potter, Parenting, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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