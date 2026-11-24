A sneaky 90-second preview of HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series has divided viewers ahead of the big Christmas Day release.

Director Mark Mylod has addressed claims that the footage from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone looks too similar to the original films, saying the resemblance is ‘no accident’.

The scene shows the cast in The Great Hall at the start of term arriving, having just arrived to Hogwarts as first years.

Speaking to Radio Times, Mylod said "The Great Hall is very specifically described in the books.

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"We wanted to serve that, and so it happened to look very similar to the film version. But beyond that, we also wanted to recognise how important people's emotional connection is to the films.

"So, if we didn't have a specific different direction to go, which we did, mostly, we would make a deliberate kind of baton-handing over,"

Director Mark Mylod has said the resemblance between the new Harry Potter series and the original films is ‘no accident’. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Mylod also spoke about his trepidation in directing the series, saying his terror had been ‘for strange reasons’.

“I was so in love with the books, and I’m very aware of how much they mean to millions of people around the world,” he said.

What are fans saying about the new Harry Potter series?

The series has been accused of copying scenes directly from the films 'with a soulless grey filter'.

After the teaser dropped, some fans vowed to boycott it, branded the sneak peek ‘underwhelming’ and queried ‘what’s the point?’ of making a new version that looks so similar to the first adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s novels.





Posting on X, one user wrote: “It’s like the original Harry Potter movies but worse looking, with everything that looks decent being something that’s carried over from the movies.” Another said: “Somehow, the CGI in the 2001 movie looks so much better than what we’re seeing now.”

Several fans also claimed the scenes looked like they had been made using artificial intelligence.

“There is something incredibly AI coded about this,” one wrote. Another said: “It looks AI, and it looks bad.”

Many other users have expressed excitement for the reboot.

One wrote: "This scene already looks so good," while another said: "Love the Harry Potter films & excited for the TV series. Will be a lovely treat on Christmas Day when it gets released!"

Daniel Radcliffe played the boy wizard in the eight Harry Potter films from 2001 to 2011. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Will Daniel Radcliffe watch the new Harry Potter series?

Daniel Radcliffe, 37, found fame aged 11 playing the boy wizard in the eight films from 2001 to 2011.

Speaking to Associated Press, he said: “I don’t know if I will [watch], honestly. I’ve been in a lot of Harry Potter already… and also I don’t watch any TV.”

He added: “I haven’t seen Breaking Bad. I haven’t seen Mad Men. I haven’t seen some of the like the real classics. So, you know, eight hours is a lot of anything to watch.”

Radcliffe explained that he, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson hadn’t had ‘a ton of communication about the show specifically’, but were all experiencing the same feelings of nostalgia and protectiveness towards the new young cast.