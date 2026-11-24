Entries from the late Pope Francis' diary have been published by the Vatican, detailing the pontiff's terrifying visions of the devil.

His diary was written between 1992 and 2024, after leading the Catholic Church for 12 years until his death in 2025.

The book, titled In The Private Diary of Pope Francis, which is available to order on Amazon, was published on Tuesday (November 24), and detailed a number of visions, regrets, and experiences he witnessed as Pope.

A 2021 entry explains the late pontiff had three visions of the devil throughout his life, once in a car, another during a Mass, and a third during a meeting with Vatican officials.

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"He looked at me with flaming eyes... more intense than the previous one. They were like flashes of fire," he wrote of an interaction while he was archbishop of Buenos Aires.

On another occasion, he wrote: "I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, possessing everything.

"The Lord gave me the chance to free myself from these encounters."

Pope Francis died in 2025 after suffering a stroke. (Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

In the diary, the former Pope reflected on his regret over a 2018 visit to Chile, during which he faced widespread criticism for defending a bishop accused of covering up sexual abuse committed by a priest.

Francis wrote that he was 'devastated because of the situation in Chile'.

He added: "It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I didn't think it was so serious."

But his alleged encounters with the devil were not the only frightening experiences detailed in the diary, as the former pontiff also recalled seeing 'the gates of hell'.

He wrote: "I watched a little, and it terrified me. I took the rosary as a weapon.

"It's dangerous to get close to the gates of hell, because flames can spring out and burn."

The diary, published today (November 24), is available in numerous languages. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Published worldwide in multiple languages, the book offers an intimate insight into Francis' private thoughts, exposing the fears, insecurities, hopes and temptations he rarely shared with the outside world.

The last entry was written on August 18, 2024, seven months prior to his death aged 88.

The religious leader had spent 38 days in hospital earlier that year after developing double pneumonia, before returning to his Vatican residence to continue his recovery.

However, he suffered a stroke on the morning of April 21, which led to a coma and irreversible cardiovascular collapse.

Pope Leo XIV was elected on May 8, 2025, just 17 days after Pope Francis died, and became the first American-born pope in the history of the Catholic Church.