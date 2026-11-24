Rob Lowe has candidly opened up about the moment he decided to turn his life around and check himself into rehab in his new Netflix documentary, Rob Lowe: The Outsider.

The documentary re-visits Lowe's childhood and his rise within Hollywood, including candid commentary from the actor himself, and those nearest to him.

Lowe, 62, rose to fame in the early 80s, with his film debut in The Outsiders, later becoming know for his role in the infamous celebrity Brat Pack alongside Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez. Although from the outside, it may have looked like the actor was living the Hollywood dream, his career has been filled with struggles including his infamous sex tape scandal.

During one part of the tell-all documentary, Lowe explained the moment he knew he needed to change his life forever, and he's never looked back.

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Lowe takes a look back at the highs and lows in his new Netflix documentary (Netflix)

'I wasn't able to be there for my family when they really needed me'

In the Netflix documentary, Lowe emotionally recalled the moment he found out his grandfather died, which he described as the 'straw that broke the camels back'. The incident happened in 1990, when the star was 26 years old.

"One night on a blackout, my mother called me, it's midnight, and I'm listening to my mom leave this message. 'Pick up the phone, pick up the phone. Your grandfather's had a heart attack'," The Hotel New Hampshire star said, recalling how he was 'too high' to pick up the phone.

To deal with the situation, The Outsiders star said he grabbed a bottle of Cuervo Gold and chugged it so he could fall asleep, wake up and return the phone call.

Lowe said it 'made perfect sense' to him at the time, believing it was 'perfectly logical'.

"It was the proverbial straw that broke the camels back," he said. "I happen to think it was bigger than a straw, it was not being able to be there for my family when they really needed me. Finally, it all collapsed."

Lowe, who had been carrying a business card for a drug and alcohol interventionist in his wallet for one and a half years, said he finally realized it was the moment to take action and call the number. The following day, he was on a plane to what he described as 'a very high-end hardcore rehab'.

Lowe revealed his now-wife, Sheryl Berkoff came to visit him in rehab despite not being together at the time (Netflix)

At the time, he believed the rehab was going to help him stop doing drug, including cocaine, but was told he was 'never going to drink again'.

Lowe said he 'loved' his time in rehab, where every single day was an 'epiphany'.

The star, who has remained sober since 1990, spoke about how his now-wife, Sheryl Berkoff, was one of the only people to come and visit him, despite the couple not being together at the time.

The pair met during a blind date in 1983, however, in the documentary, Sheryl recalls ending their relationship after hearing another woman's voice in the background during a phone call.

"I felt betrayed," she said. "I knew if I were to be in that relationship at that time I'd end up hurt. I was a child of an alcoholic, and I couldn't watch or be a part of him pretty much destroying himself."

After repairing their relationship when Lowe became sober, they tied the knot in 1991 and welcomed their first child, Matthew, two years later. Their second son, John, was born in 1995.