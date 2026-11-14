Johnny Depp opens up about life-changing moment that 'instantly' transformed his career

Johnny Depp has opened up on the life-changing moment in his personal life that 'instantly' transformed his career.

The actor, who recently hinted he could well return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, had his outlook on life altered after the birth of his first child, daughter Lily-Rose Depp, in 1999.

Depp also shares son Jack with ex Vanessa Paradis.

"There was a great veil lifted," the Hollywood star told CBS Mornings in regards to the birth of his first child.

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The 63-year-old went on to say having children opened his eyes to 'exactly what everything had been for', adding: "Why am I doing these movies? I never knew the answer to those questions until that veil was lifted, and instantly I knew.

"This is why you’ve made every single move in your life. This is what it’s all about."

Depp continued: "Even if you’re not particularly, like, [a] self-obsessed person, it is the first real, selfless moment that one could have, when your child arrives, there’s nothing else in the world that exists."

The actor went on to say that he's 'held on to that purpose' now that his two children are all grown up.

It comes after Depp refused to commit to a Pirates of the Caribbean return as Jack Sparrow, but hinted he could be involved in the next movie.

Johnny Depp has suggested he could return for the next Pirates of the Caribbean (Simon Ackerman/FilmMagic)

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of his return, Depp said he would never turn down a request from franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

“If things are exactly where they need to be with regard to how they are going to top off the ‘Pirates’ franchise… the only involvement I really want to have, truly, is just to send them off on a better note,” he said.

"I will go to work with [Jerry] Bruckheimer tomorrow for anything. Doesn’t matter… if it’s Jerry, i trust him. We have a deep friendship.”

Bruckheimer previously told Entertainment Weekly that he had spoken to Depp about reprising his role in the next Pirates of the Caribbean.

"If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know… We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close," the producer said.