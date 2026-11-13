Frankie Muniz speaks out after Veterans Day crash saw him cut from wreckage at Daytona

Frankie Muniz has revealed the terrifying extent of the crash that sent him to the hospital earlier this week, sharing that emergency crews had to cut the roof off his racecar to pull him from the wreckage.

The 40-year-old Malcolm in the Middle star turned professional NASCAR driver was involved in a heavy wreck during a practice session ahead of Ford’s Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic at Daytona International Speedway in Florida on Wednesday, November 11.

Although he was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation and discharged later that evening, Muniz shared new details about the dramatic extraction in a video update posted to Instagram on Thursday.

“I’m forever grateful for all of you reaching out and to the safety team,” Muniz said in the clip. “It was tough getting me out of the car. We had to cut the roof off but got me out safely, got me to the hospital, and all is well. So, recovering now and I’ll be back on the track soon, can’t wait.”





‘Grateful to Be Walking Right Now’

Despite the violent impact, Muniz told fans he escaped with no major injuries, describing himself as "extremely sore" while crediting the engineering of his Ford Mustang Dark Horse racecar for keeping him safe.

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He also expressed regret over having to withdraw from Wednesday night's benefit race, where he had been scheduled to represent the U.S. Air Force alongside co-driver Austin Cindric before Ford development driver Jenson Altzman stepped in to replace him.

“I want to thank Ford, obviously, for giving me that opportunity to race,” Muniz said. “I’m really really sorry to have had that happen. Obviously in practice, I was really looking forward to representing the Air Force and all of our military on Veterans Day and getting to race with some of my favorite drivers, some of the best drivers.”

“I want to say thank you to everybody who has reached out wishing me well and all their thoughts and prayers,” he added. “I can honestly say that I’m grateful to be walking right now. I’m heading home back to Phoenix.”

Frankie confirmed that he is okay after the terrifying crash, but did concede he is admittedly a little sore (Instagram/Frankiemuniz4)

Not His First On-Track Scare

Wednesday's wreck marks the second major on-track incident for Muniz this year. Back in April—the same month Hulu released the four-episode revival Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair—Muniz was involved in a multi-truck crash in Tennessee while piloting a Malcolm in the Middle-themed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry.

While he avoided serious injury in that collision, the wreck also collected fellow drivers Tyler Reif and Timmy Hill, sparking a heated exchange between Muniz and Reif afterward.

“I belong on that racetrack just as much as he does, just as much as the leaders do,” Muniz told reporters at the time. “And I’m not going to back down on that. I haven’t seen a replay, but based on what I felt, I went to the middle of the track. I didn’t track all the way out to show that I was going to go back to the bottom. And next thing I know, I’m destroying a truck.”



