Frankie Muniz speaks out after Veterans Day crash saw him cut from wreckage at Daytona
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Frankie Muniz speaks out after Veterans Day crash saw him cut from wreckage at Daytona

The Malcolm in the Middle star, 40, revealed safety crews had to cut the roof off his racecar after his practice crash earlier this week

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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