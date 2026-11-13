Kindergarten Cop child actor Christian Cousins dies aged 43
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Kindergarten Cop child actor Christian Cousins dies aged 43

The actor's twin brother also appeared alongside him in the hit 1990 movie

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Christian Cousins/ facebook
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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