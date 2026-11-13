Arnold Schwarzenegger explains why he’s still a proud Republican even after midterm blue ‘tsunami’
Home>Celebrity

Arnold Schwarzenegger explains why he’s still a proud Republican even after midterm blue ‘tsunami’

The Terminator star, 79, told Jimmy Kimmel why he still identifies as a "traditional Republican" even in the wake of recent midterm losses

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live / Youtube

Topics: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Celebrity, Republicans, Politics

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

X

@tinkertonks

You might also like

Choose your content: