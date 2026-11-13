Tyra Banks enters her 'single woman' era after announcing split from longtime partner Louis Bélanger-Martin

Tyra Banks has confirmed she is back on the dating scene after quietly ending her seven-year relationship with businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin.

The 52-year-old supermodel and entrepreneur broke the news during a candid appearance on HOT 97 on Wednesday, November 11, after being asked about the biggest lesson she has learned from love and relationships.

“That’s a good question. I think that it’s never too late to start again,” Banks replied after pausing to reflect. “I’m a single woman now. I’m 52 years old, and I’m single, and I kind of was over it. I’m like, I’ve got my mom, I’ve got my son, and I’m good. I didn’t even have, like, a drive.”

She went on to explain that her outlook has since shifted as she embraces a new chapter in her personal life.

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“But now I’m like, you know what? It’s not too late,” she added. “Now I feel feminine, dating, you know, I’m back to that. There’s no such thing as, ‘Oh, it has to be over because of an age or because you’re just done... so I’m living my feminineness right now.”

Tyra and Louis have called time on their 7 year romance (Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Banks doubled down on her new relationship status on Thursday, November 12, when caught on the street in New York City by TMZ.

“I am dating. It’s nice to be single. It’s been a while,” she told the outlet.

Inside Their Private Seven-Year Romance

Banks and Bélanger-Martin—a Canadian executive who co-founded the private investment firm Groupe W Inc. in 1996—were first linked in August 2019 after being photographed together in Los Angeles, before going public two months later when they were spotted dining twice in one week at New York hotspot Hutong.

While the pair kept their relationship fiercely private, occasionally stepping out for high-profile events like the 2022 TIME 100 Gala, their lives were closely intertwined both personally and professionally.

Tyra says she now intends to focus on embracing her 'single woman' era (Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Marc Cain)

In May 2024, Banks revealed to PEOPLE that she and Bélanger-Martin had been living and working together in Australia, where he held a senior executive role at her ice cream company, SMiZE Cream.

Throughout their time together, Banks frequently credited Bélanger-Martin with grounding her behind the scenes. Ahead of her milestone birthday in September 2023, she shared how he tried to plan a massive celebration before she steered him toward a low-key family trip to Disneyland instead.

Later, in October 2024, Banks praised him on Today for helping her navigate imposter syndrome as a business founder, and revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that she confided in him backstage following her emotional return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.



