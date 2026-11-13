Tyra Banks enters her 'single woman' era after announcing split from longtime partner Louis Bélanger-Martin
Home>Celebrity

Tyra Banks enters her 'single woman' era after announcing split from longtime partner Louis Bélanger-Martin

The couple had been together for around seven years before calling time on their relationship

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

X

@tinkertonks

You might also like

Choose your content: