JD Vance reveals four reasons Republicans lost midterm elections as Democrats flip battleground states
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JD Vance reveals four reasons Republicans lost midterm elections as Democrats flip battleground states

The vice president said there were 'clear reasons' voters turned their backs on the Republican party

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Topics: Politics, JD Vance

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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