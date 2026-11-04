White House issues five-word warning after Trump's massive midterms loss

The White House's X account has divided opinion after a bruising midterms for the Republicans was taken as an unflattering referendum of US president Donald Trump's last two years in office.

With votes still being counted, the Republicans have lost seven seats in the Senate and 25 in the House of Representatives, handing control of both to the Democrats.

Vice-president JD Vance has blamed the war with Iran, inflation and the rising cost of living on his party's defeat.

Trump, meanwhile, bullishly posted to Truth Social: "I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!"

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Now the White House's X account has shared a message following the midterms results.

The words, 'PSA: TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT,' appear in big, bold letters underneath the picture of the POTUS looking firmly down the camera lens.

The caption reads: "Thank you for your attention to this matter," alongside a photograph of Donald Trump.

Many aren't backing the White House's bold statement, however, with one X user replying: "The most powerful office on the planet, reduced to posting high school level petty [expletive]. What an embarrassing time in American history."

Another responded: "Oh wow. This is so embarassing that we *almost* feel a little bad for him."

In a late-night call with CBS News, Trump did go on to congratulate his opponents, saying: "My message is, congratulations to the Democrats, and I look forward to working with you for the good of our country."

The US Senate results (UNILAD/Getty Stock Images)

Trump then added that he 'had a lot of veto power' and assured people he would 'be able to work things out.'

After winning control of both chambers of the US Congress, the Democrats publicly celebrated their victory.

The short but impactful message, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, read: "Let's get to work."

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also had his say after he donated almost half a billion in donations to Republican candidates.

"Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time [shrug emoji]," Musk wrote on X.

How long will Donald Trump remain as President?

If all goes to plan, Donald Trump will remain in the White House until 20 January 2029, when his current four-year term ends. Despite the president hinting otherwise, he will not be able to run for a third term. Under the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, no person can be elected president more than twice.

Democrats across the country celebrated as they won both the Senate and House in midterm elections (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

However, prior to the midterm results, experts said an impeachment could be a 'realistic possibility.'

"If Democrats win the House, a third Trump impeachment becomes a realistic possibility, but it is far from inevitable," Dr. Schatz told UNILAD.

"My assessment is that investigations are more likely than an immediate impeachment push.

"Losing seats does not itself trigger impeachment: the decisive questions are who controls the House, what evidence emerges and whether Democratic leaders can unite their caucus behind specific charges."