White House brutally mocked after sharing 'bird's-eye view' of ballroom progress

The White House has shared a 'bird's-eye view' of the infamous ballroom taking place in the capital, though many people have noticed one thing... the picture was not taken from a bird's-eye view.

I mean, awkward.

The official White House X account posted a photo of a crane completing the ballroom works, with a helicopter overhead in Washington DC's blue skies.

"Bird’s-eye view of the ballroom," the account penned, despite the photo seemingly being taken from the ground.

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Well, many have flocked to the comments section of the post to brutally mock the social media post.

"Cat check: This is not a bird's eye view, unless the bird is dead," a parody account imitating Downing Street's famous Larry the cat.

A second X user added: "Birds Eye view= looking from the ground. These people are literally idiots," while a third joked: "Is the bird sitting on the ground?"

Meanwhile, a fourth quipped: "Was it a chicken? Not a flying bird for sure!"

After announcing the ballroom project, Trump said it would be 'completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!'

The POTUS added: "For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc. I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer! The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly. This Ballroom will be happily used for Generations to come!"

The ballroom, which is expected to cost approximately $600 million, has been funded by a number of donors.

The ballroom project is expected to cost $600 million (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

White House spokesman Davis Ingle described the contributions as "a wide array of great American companies and generous individuals, all of whom are contributing to make the People’s House better for generations to come."

He added: "The same critics who are alleging fake conflicts of interest would also complain if American taxpayers were footing the bill for these long-overdue renovations."

The spokesperson went on to say the Trump administration would 'relentlessly pursue those responsible for this cowardly leak while continuing to protect all those who give', as per the Independent.