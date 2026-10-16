List of Trumps ballroom donors revealed - here's how much they all paid
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List of Trumps ballroom donors revealed - here's how much they all paid

The East Wing expansion is expected to cost approximately $600 million

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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