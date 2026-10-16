List of Trumps ballroom donors revealed - here's how much they all paid

A recent report has detailed some of the major backers of Donald Trump's much talked about White House ballroom project.

In a Truth Social revealing his plans earlier this year, the president said the ballroom would be 'completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!'

Trump added: "For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc. I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer! The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly. This Ballroom will be happily used for Generations to come!"

Trump has previously detailed his plans for the ballroom (Kent NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Advert

The White House publicly named 37 donors on the project last October, but documents obtained by The Washington Post have detailed a whopping $333 million in private gifts.

The report stated that both Nvidia and Apple each pledged $25 million, which is the maximum single contribution on the list.

Amazon, Comcast, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Caterpillar all contributed $5 million or more, according to the documents.

And it's not just companies on the list, with Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler and her husband Jeff Sprecher pledging $5 million to the project, though a big absence from the list is that of the president himself.

There are seemingly some discrepancies in play though, with AT&T spokesperson Megan Ketterer denying the company had contributed towards the project, despite a $5 million pledge being listed in the spreadsheet viewed by The Washington Post.

What the ballroom could look like (TruthSocial/DonaldJTrump)

White House spokesman Davis Ingle described the contributions as "a wide array of great American companies and generous individuals, all of whom are contributing to make the People’s House better for generations to come."

He added: "The same critics who are alleging fake conflicts of interest would also complain if American taxpayers were footing the bill for these long-overdue renovations."

Ingle went on to say the Trump administration would 'relentlessly pursue those responsible for this cowardly leak while continuing to protect all those who give', as per the Independent.