Man who claims to have met Kim Jong Un seven times reveals chilling rules for meeting North Korean leader
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Man who claims to have met Kim Jong Un seven times reveals chilling rules for meeting North Korean leader

A former North Korean diplomat has shared much insight into meeting Kim Jong Un

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: VLADIMIR SMIRNOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: North Korea, Kim Jong-un

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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