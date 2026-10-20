North Korea releases 'proof of life' pictures of Kim Jong-un following bizarre death rumors
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North Korea releases 'proof of life' pictures of Kim Jong-un following bizarre death rumors

The bizarre speculation has been dismissed by North Korea

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: North Korea, Kim Jong-un, World News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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