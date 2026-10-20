Kim Jong-un ‘dead’ rumor spreads online after claim from exiled Chinese dissident
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Kim Jong-un ‘dead’ rumor spreads online after claim from exiled Chinese dissident

The post claimed the North Korea leader suffered a 'brain hemorrhage' and had been transported to China

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP via Getty Images)

Topics: North Korea, Kim Jong-un, World News

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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