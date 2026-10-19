Trump makes honestly blunt four-word comment about wife Melania
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Trump makes honestly blunt four-word comment about wife Melania

The couple have insisted that everything is fine amid rumors and conspiracy theories about their relationship.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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