Trump makes honestly blunt four-word comment about wife Melania

Donald Trump has made a blunt remark about his wife, Melania Trump, while signing an executive order on women's health at the White House.

The president spoke on stage after the First Lady introduced him, with the couple appearing together outside the White House to present the order, according to VT.

Speaking about the plan to create a women's health task force, Trump said: "Melania said they don't have it [the women's health task force]. So good going. You think she's easy? She's not so easy."

The order calls on the health administration to establish a task force specifically aimed at improving women's health research and outcomes.

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The four-word description came at the end of a short run of remarks in which the president first relayed what his wife had told him about the task force.

Trump has been known to wander off topic during speeches, but on this occasion he appeared to stick to the script.

Melania announced the initiative earlier today (October 19). (Ron Sachs/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What is the women's health task force Trump has ordered?

The order follows a push from the First Lady, who has been urging her husband to do something about women's health in recent times. He has now finally agreed to sign it.

Under the order, the health administration is called on to set up a task force with a specific focus: improving research into women's health, as well as the outcomes women experience.

Women's health is described as an issue very close to the First Lady's heart, and the order was signed with her standing alongside her husband at the White House.

Melania introduced her husband before he began speaking, and he used his remarks to address the task force directly.

President Trump joined the First Lady during the speech. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What are the rumors about Donald and Melania Trump?

The signing came after a period in which rumors and conspiracy theories about the couple have been circulating.

Donald and Melania have insisted that everything is fine, despite a few awkward moments in which they have appeared to be living very different lives.

Against that backdrop, the two took to the stage together outside the White House to address women's health, an issue the First Lady has been pushing him on.

Melania has shown a firm side before, and on one occasion it involved her family.

She has reportedly threatened to come down hard on anyone sharing images and information about her son, Barron Trump.

Barron has come under threat in the past, most notably from Iran.

He is a high-profile member of the Trump family, even though he is seen less frequently in the spotlight.

So while the president's four-word line has stood out, the order itself rests on a push from the First Lady: a task force dedicated to women's health research and outcomes, signed at the White House with Melania alongside her husband.