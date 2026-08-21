Melania Trump makes mocking five-word comment during first public appearance in weeks

Melania Trump made a rare public appearance in the White House's Rose Garden on Thursday, breaking a month-long absence from the spotlight with a pointed remark to the crowd.

The First Lady had been seen in public on just 38 days this year before Thursday's appearance, according to an analysis by The Daily Beast.

Her low profile has become increasingly notable during Donald Trump's second term of presidency, in which she has has placed greater emphasis on her work with children's welfare, education and technology through 'Fostering the Future', one of the main initiatives attached to her office.

Trump walked towards the lectern with Melania before patting her on the back as she delivered her talk, marking her first public appearance since the 2026 World Cup final on July 19.

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"Good afternoon. I heard you missed me," she told attendees, in a clear point at her absensces. "Here I am."

Melania Trump made a rare public appearance at the White House's Rose Garden alongside her husband, President Donald Trump (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

In the weeks since, she missed several events where the President appeared, including a ceremony for four US service members who died, the White House Correspondents' Dinner and Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral.

Melania calling Trump's first term of presidency 'challenging'

Prior to Trump's second term beginning, Melania opened up about the challenges of his first term, which began in 2017.

“The first time was challenging. We didn’t have much of the information,” she told Fox News in 2025 ahead of Trump's second term starting.

"But this time, I have everything… I already selected the furniture that needs to go in, so it’s a very different transition this time."

"I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York," she added. "When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife."

Melania previously admitted that her husband's first term of presidency was 'challenging', but that she was ready for the second (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Her absence from the public eye is not entirely explained by a lack of work, it has to be said.

Behind the scenes, she has continued to promote 'Fostering the Future', and on July 30 her office announced she had helped reunite five Ukrainian and Russian children with their families after they were displaced by the ongoing war.

What is Melania Trump’s foster care initiative?

Thursday’s appearance focused on expanding opportunities for young people leaving the foster care system.

Melania announced a new scholarship program backed by a $2 million donation from IndyCar and Fox Corporation. The money will support scholarships at Indiana University and Purdue University, while the latest partnership takes the initiative’s network to 26 colleges and universities.

Melania has been hard at work, regardless of her lack of public sightings (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“America's greatest competitive advantage remains in its own people,” she said in prepared remarks.

“Tomorrow’s leaders are sitting in classrooms today, including those growing up in foster care. Their capability is no less remarkable.”

Earlier this year, Melania took part in events surrounding the Presidential AI Challenge, reflecting another area she has increasingly associated with her work as First Lady.

In April, she also unexpectedly addressed allegations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein from the White House.

During the five-minute statement, Melania denied having any connection to Epstein and condemned what she described as 'unfounded and baseless lies' and 'false smears' spread by people seeking financial or political gain.

“Such statements,” she said, “must stop.”