Melania Trump makes mocking five-word comment during first public appearance in weeks
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Melania Trump makes mocking five-word comment during first public appearance in weeks

The First Lady returned to the White House to talk about her Fostering the Future project

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Topics: Melania Trump, Donald Trump

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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