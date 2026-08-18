Melania Trump explains why she's been out of the spotlight for weeks after 'body double' accusations
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Melania Trump explains why she's been out of the spotlight for weeks after 'body double' accusations

The first lady wrote a letter to Putin last year advocating for children separated from their loved ones during the conflict

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Melania Trump, US News, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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