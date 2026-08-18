Melania Trump explains why she's been out of the spotlight for weeks after 'body double' accusations

Melania Trump has shared a statement on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war after being out of the public eye for weeks.

The First Lady posted a link to an announcement from her office which explains how she ‘facilitated the reunification’ of another child who had been separated during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump’s primary causes focus on the welfare of children, as well as cyberbullying prevention, foster care support through Trump’s “Fostering the Future for American Children and Families” executive order and greater online safety regulations.

According to the new statement, Mrs Trump’s efforts have helped reunite 34 children and families since she wrote the Peace Letter to President Vladimir Putin.

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The statement, published Monday, August 17, asserts: “To date, First Lady Melania Trump’s efforts have facilitated the reunification of 34 children and families since she penned the Peace Letter to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.”

“There is nothing more powerful than reuniting a mother with her child after an extended period of time,” she said in the statement. “My representative and I are focused on helping facilitate the next reunification of individuals who have been separated from their loved ones because of the war between Ukraine and Russia.”

President Donald Trump shared on social media the ‘peace letter; that was hand delivered to Putin at the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska a year ago.

The first lady said ‘it is time’ to protect children and future generations worldwide in the letter, dated August 15, 2025.

"Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation's rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger," the letter begins, as reported by ABC News.

Melania Trump was spotted at the World Cup Final (ANP via Getty Images)

There have been six reunification rounds that the first lady has facilitated, Breitbart News reports.

The first took place in October 2025. Seven more children were reunited with their loved ones that December and in February a third round of reunifications followed.

A fourth round happened in April and a fifth in July. The most recent reunification took place on Monday.

The first lady tweeted a link to the Breitbart News report. The publication has previously reported on Trump’s reunification efforts and how she has worked along with her representative with Putin and his team, and top Ukrainian officials on reunification matters.

Melania Trump's ‘body double’ conspiracy

Melania Trump has generally kept a relatively low public profile and she has largely remained out of the public eye, making only occasional public appearances.

Her limited public appearances have also prompted speculation online that she may sometimes use a body double.

The theory arose during her husband's first term as president in 2017. A spokesperson criticised the rumor and attempted to redirect attention to the first lady's advocacy work. "Once again, we find ourselves consumed with a ridiculous non-story when we could be talking about the work the first lady is doing on behalf of children, including the opioid crisis that is gripping our nation,” communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN.

Anytime the first lady is out of the spotlight, the speculation about body doubles resurfaces.

October 2017

People believed big sunglasses = something to hide (Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

The theory kicked off in October 2017 when Melania was pictured sporting a pair of oversized, dark sunglasses after visiting a US Secret Service training facility in Maryland.

Apparently, this was enough to convince people she’d allegedly been ‘replaced’.

Trump didn’t help matters by bizarrely telling reporters: “My wife Melania, who happens to be right here.”

The first lady ended up taking her sunnies off, proving she hadn’t been replaced at all.

July 2018

Theories ran wild again when the Trumps attended a NATO summit in Brussels (BENOIT DOPPAGNE/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

After she disembarked from Air Force One ahead of the 2018 NATO summit in Brussels, people were once again convinced that ‘fake Melania’ had returned.

However, this was soon debunked when more photographs of her in Belgium surfaced, but you have to love the determination, right?

March 2019

Speculation about a Melania ‘body double’ sprang up again in March 2019, and it seemed that her husband had enough of it.

At the time, Trump tweeted: “The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it’s actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places. They are only getting more deranged with time!”

October 2020

Conspiracy theorists saw a photograph taken of Trump and Melania onboard the Marine One helicopter as they headed to a presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, in October 2020.

The image quickly went viral, with some claiming the first lady’s smile and teeth looked ‘different’ to how they normally do.

This rumour mill prompted an investigation by USA Today, which confirmed the body sub gossip was ‘false’.

April 2025

The theory was reignited at Pope Francis' funeral (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Melania was accused of using a ‘body double’ once again in April 2025. All she did this time was attend Pope Francis’ funeral.

Dressed in a black blazer dress and veil, she was seen paying her respects at the Vatican. However, these pictures caused one social media user to write: “Holy smokes! ! Where is Melania? ? No one's fooled by the body double beside Trump. This one is finally revealed as the fake Melania. Look at those un-sunglassed eyes: overly made up, not Melania's eyes or cheekbones.”

June 2025

Critics debated if it was really the FLOTUS at the military parade in June 2025 (DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Last summer, Trump and Melania attended a military parade to celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary - though skeptics were once again distracted by the 'body double' conspiracy.

“The Army keeps us free, you make us strong, and tonight you've made all Americans very proud,” Trump said during a speech.

“Every other country celebrates their victories. It's about time America did too. That's what we're doing tonight.”