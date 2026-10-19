Melania Trump announces new executive order and claims it's a 'transformative moment for women in America'

Melania Trump has pushed for a new executive order 'advancing women's health' which will be led by the president's chief of staff.

The First Lady took a more prominent role in US health policy on Monday (October 19) as she joined President Trump at the White House to unveil a new initiative aimed at improving women's healthcare.

Melania held numerous meetings inside the East Wing to get the initiative across the line, and led the signing event in the Rose Garden earlier today (October 19).

Announcing the five key pillars of her women's health innovation, Melania spoke about the important of research, artificial intelligence, accessibility, affordable care, and more.

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"Our mission must serve women at every stage of life, from young girls just starting out to mothers dealing with a complex range of responsibilities, to mature women who deserve to have vitality, dignity, and independence," she said, speaking at the White House alongside President Trump.

Melania announced the initiative earlier today (October 19). (Ron Sachs/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

She added: "In 2026, medical advances can do more than just prolong life. It should give women the freedom to live life to its fullest - to pursue our dreams, experience love, discover, create, travel, and lead."

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles will lead on the project, having been recently vocal about her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Melania championed 'direct research and funding' towards finding cures for illnesses that affect women in a 'disproportionate and unique way'.

Another of the five key pillars focused on using super intelligence to deepen understanding of female biology and accelerate medical breakthroughs.

She further noted: "We need to ensure that medical breakthroughs are accessible and affordable to women, regardless of their financial circumstances."

"Beginning today," she said, "we will change the reality of women’s health."

President Trump joined the First Lady during the speech. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

President Trump signed the executive order soon after his wife's speech, to which he added that the innovation will 'promote new research and really go after the understudied diseases affecting women'.

He further described the First Lady's work as 'historic action'.

"She’s accomplished so much," he added.

The new division will work alongside the NIH Office of Research on Women’s Health, which has been dedicated to protecting women’s health since 1990.

However, its remit will go beyond research, bringing agencies together to speed up scientific breakthroughs and improve healthcare for girls and women.

Although she does not hold elected office, Melania has increasingly used her position to influence policy, including supporting legislation to protect children online.