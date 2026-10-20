10 everyday things banned or restricted in North Korea as false Kim Jong-un death rumors spread
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10 everyday things banned or restricted in North Korea as false Kim Jong-un death rumors spread

North Korea have denied their leader has died, but not everyone is convinced

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Contributor/Getty Images

Topics: North Korea, Kim Jong-un, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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