10 everyday things banned or restricted in North Korea as false Kim Jong-un death rumors spread

Rumours that Kim Jong-Un has died or is critically ill have been dismissed after new photos of the North Korean leader emerged on Monday.

Photos released by the Korean Central News Agency show Kim at a clothing and footwear exhibition in Pyonyang alongside his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and daughter, Kim Ju Ae.

The New York Post reported that he appeared 'animated' as he examined children's footwear, and he was also seen inspecting women's coats.

The North Korean supreme leader isn't dead according to The North Korean Central News Agency... (Korean Central News Agency)

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The speculation began after Zie Wnjun, chairman of the banned opposition group the China Democracy Party, claimed on X that Kim had suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage and had fallen into a coma.

Xie alleged that Kim had been taken to a hospital in Beijing for emergency treatment, but the claims are unverified, and similar rumors surfaced in 2014 and 2020.

The photos were taken at a clothing exhibition in a country where even everyday choices, from haircuts to jeans, are tightly controlled, as the ten examples below show.

Freedom House gives North Korea a score of 3 out of 100 on its global freedom index. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

What is banned in North Korea?

Run by the Kim Family for generations, the government maintains strict control over its citizen's lives. and even seemingly harmless activities can be banned or heavily restricted.

Citizens cannot freely access the global internet and are limited to a heavily censored internal network, as the government fears information that could challenge its authority.

All South Korean media, including movies, music and TV shows, is also banned over concerns it could weaken the government's control and spark ideas of unification.

Travel is restricted too, with permits needed to move between cities and leaving the country is nearly impossible for regular citizens.

North Korean citizens are limited to a heavily censored internal network instead of the global internet. (Photo by GOH Chai Hin / AFP via Getty Images)

Religion is officially permitted, but practices that could rival loyalty to the Kim family are discouraged or even banned. Mobile phone use is growing, yet devices are heavily monitored, typically only allowing calls and texts on the internal network, while international calls and foreign content are prohibited.

Appearance is regulated as well, Men's haircuts are limited to a few approved styles, dyed hair is forbidden and women's clothing is expected to be modest and knee-length.

Jeans and other Western clothing are also tied to American culture, which the government demonizes, so wearing them can attract unwanted attention from authorities,.

Even smiling can be discouraged during periods of morning or hardship, though enthusiastic smiles are encouraged at celebrations and official events.

Dyed hair is forbidden in North Korea. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

The economy is centrally controlled, with private businesses largely banned and most citizens working for state-owned enterprises. The most serious offense is criticizing the government or the Kim family, with even a whisper of dissent leading to severe consequences, including labor camp imprisonment for the offender and their extended family.

The nation prioritizes its Songun (military-first) policy, historically spending up to one-third of its national income on its military forces. (Dieter Depypere/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happens if you break the rules in North Korea?

The government justifies the restrictions as necessary to maintain national security and social order. Punishments vary with the severity of the offense, with minor infractions resulting in fines or public humiliation, while watching South Korean media or trying to flee can mean harsh labor camps or even execution.

Freedom House gives North Korea a score of just 3 out of 100 on its global freedom index, and Amnesty International has said the regime's suppression of liberty has 'no contemporary parallel.'