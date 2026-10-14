New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia's short and awkward first briefing brutally compared to 'hostage video'
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New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia's short and awkward first briefing brutally compared to 'hostage video'

The tense 14-minute first briefing drew comparisons to a 'hostage video' as she abruptly fled the podium after three questions

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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