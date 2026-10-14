New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia faced immediate online ridicule following a shaky, 14-minute briefing debut that viewers brutally compared to a "hostage video."

Zacharia, who stepped up to the podium on Tuesday to replace former press secretary Karoline Leavitt, appeared visibly rattled and out of breath throughout her first appearance before the White House press corps.

Rather than establishing an authoritative command of the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, the newcomer spent the majority of her brief appearance reading directly from prepared speaking notes before fielding questions from a handpicked selection of friendly reporters.

The awkward 14-minute debut quickly unraveled on social media, where viewers pointed out Zacharia’s rapid breathing, stiff posture, and anxious delivery.

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"Thought this was a hostage video," one viral post on X remarked alongside a clip of the briefing, while another commented: "She is already out of breath. Katie Zacharia starts off clearly (but understandably) nervous."

Zacharia's first press briefing drew a mixed response online (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The most excruciating moment of the briefing arrived when Zacharia attempted to address a question regarding how she balances the grueling demands of the West Wing press office with raising her four young children.

Visibly flustered, the new press chief committed a glaring verbal slip-up, confusing her spouse with the commander-in-chief on live television.

"I love being with my kids. The idea of not spending evenings with my kids is completely unacceptable," Zacharia told reporters. "So my president – excuse me, my husband – that's a good one."

The awkward Freudian slip drew nervous chuckles from the assembled media, prompting Zacharia to hurriedly recover by praising Donald Trump as the "most family-friendly president we've ever had."

The briefing ended abruptly shortly thereafter. Over the course of the lightning-fast 14 minutes, Zacharia called upon just three journalists—restricting questions exclusively to conservative outlets Breitbart, Fox News, and the Daily Mail—before packing her notes and walking away from the podium without engaging the wider briefing room.

Zacharia, an attorney and former conservative commentator, faces an uphill climb stepping into the role just weeks ahead of high-stakes midterm elections.

Her predecessor, Karoline Leavitt, was known for combative, rapid-fire sparring sessions with mainstream network correspondents, leaving observers stunned by the stark contrast in energy and confidence during Zacharia's tentative premiere.

Political commentators and digital creators seized on the truncated conference as evidence of an administration eager to shield its newest spokesperson from rigorous press scrutiny.

As the video continued circulating across TikTok and X, critics argued that restricting questions and fleeing the room after under a quarter of an hour did little to dispel concerns over her readiness for the highest-pressure lectern in American politics.

Despite the rocky start she still received the Presidential seal of approval (Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Even a White House official chimed in. “Getting behind the podium is tough, but she got off on the wrong foot. She needs to get much better, fast, otherwise she'll break Scaramucci's record,” the official told MSNOW.

Meanwhile several commenters compared her performance to former press secretary Anthony Scaramucci who infamously only lasted 10 days in the post.

“She may not make it a full Scaramucci…” quipped one user online.

However, some commentators were far more forgiving, with Communications director Steven Cheung offering words of support and praise to the new recruit. “She commanded the room and effectively reminded the American people of all the great work President Trump and his Administration has done thus far,” Cheung wrote on X.

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet also weighed in and said that Zacharia got off to a “solid start” but acknowledged her nerves may have gotten the better of her.

“Thought it was smart of new WH Press Sec Katie Zacharia to rip the band-aid and hold her first press briefing straight away. She came off perhaps a bit nervous reading the prepared statement, but very relatable and likeable,” he said. “She lit up when talking when about her family.”

President Trump meanwhile was perfectly happy with her performance stating: “I thought she did excellent. She did very good,"